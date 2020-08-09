A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Alma Jo Louviere Landry, 78, on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville.
A native and resident of Loreauville, Alma passed away peacefully, surrounded by her large loving family, Sunday August 2, 2020 at her eldest son’s home after a long and courageous fight with breast cancer.
Alma was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville. She was a retired medical assistant with over 35 years of dedicated service to the doctors and patients of The Urology Clinic and Dr. Agapito Castro’s family practice.
She was affectionately known as “Granny Jo” to even those outside of her family. She was a kind compassionate soul who was a constant source of love and encouragement even in the most trying of times. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
She is survived by her children, DeEtte and her husband John Randolph of League City, Texas and their children Aaron and Rachel; Todd Landry and his wife Kelly of Loreauville and their children Alexa and her husband Daniel Mire, Nevin and his wife Blaise and their daughter Laigyn, Trent, Victoria, and Myrna; Steven Landry and his wife Karla of Lafayette and his children Kaitlyn and her husband Cody Miles and Austin; Daniel Landry and his wife Jennifer of Schertz, Texas, and their children Jenna and her husband Kris Fitzgerald, and Cameron; Patrick Landry and his wife Adrienne of Loreauville and their children Olivia and Jack. She is also survived by her brother Cordell Louviere of New Orleans, twin sister Roslyn Louviere Accomando of League City, Texas, and additional family and friends that are too numerous to list.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Harold Landry, her parents Hemard Joseph “Amos” Louviere and Odette Granger Louviere, brother-in-law Frank Accomando, and godchild John Frank Accomando.
At Alma’s request, her body was donated to the Tulane School of Medicine for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alma’s honor to the Miles Perret Cancer Center or Hospice of Acadiana.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Cousin and his staff, Dr. Constantinou and his staff and to Amy Green and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for all the kindness and care they extended to our mother during her illness.