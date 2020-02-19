A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Alma “Bebe” Ebel, 84, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will be at a later date.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Bebe Ebel was born on January 9, 1936, in Lafayette to the late Jim and Hilda Levert Safford. She was a graduate of SLI, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and was very active in her church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was a member and served as president of the New Iberia Garden Club, was a volunteer teacher at PEPI (Progressive Education Program Inc.), a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Bayou Girl Scout Council Representative, and a member of the Bridge Club and Tennis Club.
Survivors include her sons Chris Ebel and wife Jenifer, Karl Ebel and wife Kelli, Eric Ebel and Alex Ebel and wife Cherie; daughters Helen Claire Ebel Skidmore and Stacey Ebel; sister Mary Lou Begnaud; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James “Jim” Ebel; son-in-law Chris Skidmore; brother Jim Safford; sisters Sister Margaret Safford and Alice Robertson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445.
