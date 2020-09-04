Allison Bowen

Alli Rose Bowen of Lafayette passed away suddenly at her family home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Alli is survived by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Rose Jr., both of New Iberia; her loving husband Brady S. Bowen of Lafayette; her treasured son, Parrish J. Lopez of Lafayette; her brother and sister-in-law, Trey and Carrie Rose of Dallas; her stepchildren, Cameron, Colleen and Caroline Bowen of Lafayette; and her beloved cousin Walter Welch.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and high school sweetheart, Shane J. Lopez; her maternal grandparents Sidney Landry and Angelle Landry of New Iberia; and her paternal grandparents, Bernie Rose Sr. and Edith Rose of New Iberia.
Alli was born to Bernie and Lynn on July 31, 1973. Her presence immediately banished silence from the Rose home for many years, as she was an eager communicator from early on. She married Shane on August 7th, 1992, and joined him in Lawrence, Kansas, where they forged many lifelong friendships. She graduated from Kansas University in 1996 and later completed her MFA at the same university. She immediately began to make her mark in public relations and marketing, and her creativity served her well in both of those environments. Shane and Alli had many adventures, and Alli was fond of recounting the most memorable ones. They welcomed their joy, Parrish J Lopez, on March 15th of 2005. After Shane’s tragic passing in 2016, she and Parrish started a new adventure by moving back to Louisiana to be near family. There, she reconnected by chance with an old school friend, Brady S. Bowen. Their instant and uncanny compatibility created immediate connection, which turned into a love that is rare in its depth and fierce in passion. They settled into an easy, constant conversation and after Mr. Parrish gave his approval, they married on May 18th, 2017 in the presence of close friends and family.
Their affection for each other was noted by all who knew them, and they adored each other.
Alli’s favorite quote was “I want freedom, the right to self-expression, everybody’s right to beautiful, radiant things,” By Emma Goldman. She was happiest doing two things: expressing her limitless creativity and helping others see potential in themselves that they wouldn’t allow themselves to believe before she convinced them. She was a great writer and she loved doing it.
She loved being near her family and loved the welcome she received from Brady’s family, where she shined her light and love on all.
But mostly, she was a fanatically devoted mother to Parrish. His progress, growth, and the arc of his future were the medals she wore daily. She often expressed this to those she was close to.
Their interactions were sweet and dear to watch, and they both worked hard to be helpmates to each other when needed. She expressed her love and gratitude for him to everyone, as good mamas do. She was his biggest fan.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her love and light have changed many for the better.
She was laid to rest on Sept. 1, 2020, in a private ceremony for family and friends, as she desired.
