“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” - II Timothy 4:7-8
A celebration of life for Allen Wells was held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Triumph Baptist Church in Franklin.
Visitation was Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the commencement of the celebration at Triumph Baptist Church.
Allen was interred at Holy Family Cemetery, in New Iberia.
Allen Ray Wells Sr. departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, one we loved so dearly stepped out of time on this side and stepped over into eternity on the other side into a land where he’ll never grow old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1953, to the late Lenard C. and Beatrice Wells in Louisa.
He was a member and deacon at St. Mark Baptist Church in Cade under the leadership Pastor Taurica. He later joined Triumph Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Clarence Stewart Sr. and remained a faithful and dedicated deacon under the leadership of the present Pastor Carl F. Lewis Sr. He was always willing to do whatever was asked of him. He went beyond the call of duty as a deacon and served as Jeff Beverly’s assistant. The imprint of who he was will forever be etched in the hearts of all those who loved him.
He finished his education at Franklin Sr. High School. He was employed by Hilcorp, and as a gauger with Quail Tools in New Iberia until his retirement.
On Jan. 7, 1994, Allen married the love of his life Dianne Wells; she remained faithful by his side until his earthly departure. One of his favorite pastimes was baking for his loved ones. He also enjoyed traveling and dining out with his beloved wife. His favorite place to go was Borden’s Ice Cream to get a banana split. Allen Ray was an avid New Orleans Saints football fan. No one could say anything bad about those Saints, and nothing compared to the love he had for God.
He now leaves In God’s Care those who celebrate his life: his loving and devoted wife, Dianna Wells of New Iberia; four sons, Xavier Wells of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Allen Ray Wells Jr. (Chantelle) and Jermaine Wells, both of New Iberia, and Willis Smith of Dallas, Texas; three daughters, Wendy Landry (Rodney) of Glencoe and Shannon Smith (Christopher) and Marcie Walker ( Lamont), both of New Iberia; one sister, Marion Latigue of New Iberia; one brother, Pastor Michael Wiltz Sr. (Yvonne) of Spring, Texas; 29 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two godchildren, Rodney Landry Jr. and Dennessa Chentlen; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Wells; maternal grandmother, Elnora Ford; maternal grandfather, Isiah Wells; one son, Anthony Troy Wells; two brothers, Isiah McGandy and Roosevelt Teno; three sisters, Gladys Marie Barkley, Ledger Mae Robertson and Elnora Teno; one granddaughter, Jenessa Wells Walker; and one uncle, Henry Wells.
Allen left a legacy of love, light and generosity and spirit for all who knew him.
Final arrangements have been entrusted by MK Dixon Funeral Home, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.