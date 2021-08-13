Allen Sparrow Aug 13, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Allen Sparrow, 64, who died at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Allen Sparrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Allen Sparrow Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com