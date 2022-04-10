Allen Sone Romero

COTEAU — Funeral services were held for Mr. Allen Sone Romero, 78, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Rosary was prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

A native of Coteau and resident of Haughton, Allen passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at a Bossier City Hospital.

Allen moved to Shreveport 43 years ago and pursued a career in brick laying. He also started a tile business with his son-in-law Benni 15 years ago. In his free time, Allen had a passion for his horses and horse racing. He loved attending them on a regular basis. Above all of this, Allen loved his family the most. He was always there to lean on and lend a hand to anyone who needed. He loved many and many loved him. He had a heart of gold that you could never forget.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia “Pat” Romero; children Blaine Romero, Jodie Romero, Shane Romero, Shanedale Cormier (Buddy) and Hope Hernandez (Benni); two stepchildren, Stephanie and Jacob Perry; siblings Raymond Romero (Loula), Terry Romer (Jan) and Suszy Melancon (David); eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmia and Nedas Romero; brother Russell Romero; granddaughter Rochelle Nicole Peltier; son-in-law Wayne Cormier; nephew Erick Romero; and his in-laws Mr. and Mrs. McMenis.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Blaine and Shane Romero, Benni Hernandez, David and Blake Melancon and Buddy Breaux.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

