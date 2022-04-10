COTEAU — Funeral services were held for Mr. Allen Sone Romero, 78, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Rosary was prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
A native of Coteau and resident of Haughton, Allen passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at a Bossier City Hospital.
Allen moved to Shreveport 43 years ago and pursued a career in brick laying. He also started a tile business with his son-in-law Benni 15 years ago. In his free time, Allen had a passion for his horses and horse racing. He loved attending them on a regular basis. Above all of this, Allen loved his family the most. He was always there to lean on and lend a hand to anyone who needed. He loved many and many loved him. He had a heart of gold that you could never forget.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia “Pat” Romero; children Blaine Romero, Jodie Romero, Shane Romero, Shanedale Cormier (Buddy) and Hope Hernandez (Benni); two stepchildren, Stephanie and Jacob Perry; siblings Raymond Romero (Loula), Terry Romer (Jan) and Suszy Melancon (David); eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmia and Nedas Romero; brother Russell Romero; granddaughter Rochelle Nicole Peltier; son-in-law Wayne Cormier; nephew Erick Romero; and his in-laws Mr. and Mrs. McMenis.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Blaine and Shane Romero, Benni Hernandez, David and Blake Melancon and Buddy Breaux.