Allen Sheppard

Funeral services will be conducted for Allen B. Sheppard, 59, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ, 131 Pershing Street with Rev. Joseph Noah officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. until time of service at The Church of Jesus Christ of New Iberia.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Pineville, Allen departed this life at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, following a brief illness.
Allen enjoyed his job as a custodian at the Pinecrest Work Activity Center, he attended the ELS day program and he also participated in the Krafty Creations at the Christian Challenge Church.
He is survived by a special, loving cousin, whom he loved dearly, Muriel L. Broussard of New Iberia; five brothers, Arvin Campbell, Arnold Harrison, Paul Davis, Chad Reynolds, all of New Iberia, and Kenneth Sheppard (Juana) of New Orleans; six sisters, Adrienne Woods (Anthony) of Houston, Texas, Phyllis Comeaux (Rodney) of New Iberia, Misty Campbell of Lafayette, Catherine S. Brown of Minden, Andrea Broussard of Baton Rouge and Lisa Minnick of Houma.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sheppard and Mable R. Campbell; two sisters Tereska Harrison and Anita Sheppard and two brothers Antione Campbell and Andre Harrison.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.