A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Allen Paul LeCamus, 60, who passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Allen was born on January 13, 1960 and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High. He was employed with Nico Supply, and his hobbies included hunting and fishing. Allen’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Monique LeCamus, of New Iberia; mother, Janice Lanza, of New Iberia; two sons, Jarrad Tauzin of New Iberia and Aaron Darby (Amanda) of New Iberia; two daughters, Jamie LeCamus of New Iberia and Taylor LeCamus (Beau) of New Iberia; five brothers, Craig Lanza (Luz) of New Iberia, Bill Lanza of Lafayette, Bobby Lanza of New Iberia, Raymond Picard Jr. (Liz) of Jeanerette and Kent Picard Sr. (Mary) of Jeanerette; four sisters, Nicki Derouen (Bernard) of New Iberia, Susan Breaux (David) of New Iberia, Annette Derise of Jeanerette and Jackie Stevens (James) of Lydia; mother-in-law, Mary Smith Darby, of New Iberia; and five grandchildren, Gavin Comeaux, Adailyn Cavanaugh, Tori Darby, Zyli LeBlanc and Zedd “Little Buddy” LeBlanc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Paul LeCamus; two sisters, Jacqueline Landry and Carolyn Stevens; stepfather, Nick Lanza; stepmother, Ella Mae Picard; and his father-in-law, Eddie Darby Sr.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Darby, Beau LeBlanc, William Derouen, Neil Louviere, Jarrad Tauzin and Jerry Verrett.
Honorary pallbearers include Gavin Comeaux and Eddie Darby.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.