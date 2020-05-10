Allen J. Sparrow

Loving Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, for Allen Joseph Sparrow, 82, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with Fr. Thomas H. Vu officiating.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Sparrow passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
A devout Catholic, Mr. Sparrow was a 1955 graduate of St. Edward Catholic School and a lifelong member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Upon graduation, Mr. Sparrow enlisted in the United States Air Force where he traveled the world and often sent gifts home for his family to enjoy. After an honorable discharge from the service, Mr. Sparrow worked with the Morton Chemical Company and was also a painter, a profession he enjoyed greatly. In 1967, he was joined in marriage with Ethel Atlas, a native of Lake Providence, Louisiana. To this union, they were blessed with their only child, Jeanne Sparrow, who he loved dearly.
Mr. Sparrow was well-known for his enduring service to others. From visiting with family and friends to keeping a watchful eye over elderly relatives and friends, he never hesitated to lend a helping hand where needed. Mr. Sparrow is best known for his legendary storytelling, where he shared humorous tales that were sure to bring laughter and joy to anyone who heard them.
Mr. Sparrow leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Jeanne Sparrow of Chicago, Illinois; three sisters, Maedell Robinson, Verna Jones and husband Henry all of New Orleans, Louisiana and Rita Faye Landry and husband Richard of New Iberia, Louisiana; one brother, Roland J. Sparrow Jr. of Opelousas, Louisiana; one sister-in-law, Lenette Sparrow of New Orleans, Louisiana; one goddaughter, Sophia Sparrow; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel A. Sparrow; his parents, Roland and Eva Malveaux Sparrow; sister Dorothy Sparrow; and two brothers, Jerome Sparrow and Michael Sparrow.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.