Allen J. Badeaux, 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. at his residence in New Iberia.
Allen was born on January 10, 1949, to Maximillian and Villia Maturin Badeaux in New Iberia.
Allen loved being with his family and truly enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone who needed help.
One of his other pastimes was being a collector of unusual items. He would say “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
Allen is survived by his brother Joseph Badeaux Sr.; nieces and nephews Joseph “Bonie” Badeaux Jr., of New Iberia, Casey Badeaux (Allison) of New Iberia, Stacey Melancon (Patrick) of New Iberia and Nelson Badeaux Jr. of Delcambre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximillian and Villia Maturin Badeaux; siblings Nelson Badeaux Sr., Rita Badeaux and a nephew Walter Paul Hulin Jr.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.