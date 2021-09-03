COTEAU — A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Allen “Pop” Edward Dorsey, 76, who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Coteau.
Rev. Roland Fontenot will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A lifelong area resident, Mr. Dorsey was born on Aug. 15, 1945, in Lafayette to the late Leonard and Marie Moreaux Dorsey. He worked as a tool pusher for the Moncla Companies, and his hobbies included fishing, camping, watching the New Orleans Saints and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Bergeron Dorsey of New Iberia; four sons, Barry Dorsey (Wanda) of New Iberia, Jimmy Dorsey of New Iberia, Allen Dorsey (Sara) of Erath and Eric Dorsey (Angelina) of New Iberia; daughter Rebecca Dorsey of New Iberia; brother Eddie Dorsey (Mary Jane) of Loreauville; 16 grandchildren, Jason Dorsey, Todd Dorsey, Drew Dorsey, Derrick Dorsey, Melissa Dorsey, Ashley Alexis, Brittany Bourque, Candice Green, Allen “AJ” Dorsey, London Simon, Lillian Simon, Sawyer Dorsey, Liam St. Blanc, Lori Ana St. Blanc, Nathan Dorsey and Noah Dorsey; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ricky Dorsey, Judy Dorsey, Leonard “Coco” Dorsey, Ruby Guilbeau, James “JC” Dorsey, Leonard “Jap” Dorsey and Mary Ann Gerard, and a daughter-in-law, Michelle Dorsey.
Pallbearers will be Barry Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey, Allen Dorsey, Eric Dorsey, Rebecca Dorsey and Eddie Dorsey.
Honorary pallbearers include Jason Dorsey and Nathan Dorsey.