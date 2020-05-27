A graveside funeral service for Allen D. Broussard will be conducted on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. Marcellus Cemetery with Fr. James Nguyen officiating the service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Allen was born to Ira Adam Jr. and Delores Foreman Broussard.
Allen D. Broussard, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 3:17 a.m. at Carpenter House.
Allen loved old cars, cooking and eating. He also loved spending time talking to his family and friends. Once Allen’s grandfather asked if he would be quiet because he talked so much. Allen had replied to his grandfather “if I don’t talk, I am gonna blow up.”
Allen is survived by his sister Tina Louise Broussard Miller of New Iberia; aunts Jackie Broussard of New Iberia, Cathy Guhl and husband Rick of New Iberia and Charlene Foreman Lege and husband John Dale; uncles Francis Broussard Sr. of New Iberia and Turney Foreman and wife Christine of Rayne; nephews Daniel Baldwin and wife Raven of New Iberia, Donald Ray Baldwin and fiancé Haleana of Abbeville; great-nephew Caden Baldwin; great-nieces, Caitlyn Baldwin and Cyliann Baldwin.
Serving as Pallbearers are Dwayne Marceaux, Jack Broussard Jr., Daniel Baldwin, Dewey Broussard, Donald Ray Baldwin and Allen Rageur.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Adam Jr. and Delores Foreman Broussard; paternal grandparents, Ira Adam Broussard Sr. and Daisy Moss Broussard; maternal grandparents, Mervin Joseph and Viola Trahan Foreman; uncle Dewey Breaux; aunt Eunice Borel Breaux; brother-in-law Ronnie Miller; and godfather Jack C. Broussard Sr.
You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 229-8338, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.