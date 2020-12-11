Allen Charles Sr.

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Allen “Slim” Charles Sr., 73, at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin T. Jenkins officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 9:44 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Allen “Slim” Charles was born on September 16, 1947, in Patoutville, to the late Albert Charles Sr. and Leotha Bernard Charles. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a very early age. He was baptized at the Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Joseph Clay Jr.
Allen was a hard worker. Allen worked in the fabrication industry for over 50 plus years as a foreman, a fitter and a welder. He worked for Unifab International Inc. for over 25 years. He also spent ten years at Shaw Global Energy Services Inc. Allen enjoyed his positions in many other high ranked companies as well. He was a great baseball pitcher and was known by the name “Alley Oop” and could have gone professional but chose not to. He enjoyed playing basketball and football. He was great at hunting and fishing, which was his true passion.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of seven years and was devoted for 35 years, Carolyn George Charles, of New Iberia; six daughters, Sonya Jones (Kenneth) of Baldwin, Cassundra George and Michelle Charles (Kenner Lee) of New Iberia, Angelica Rochon (Randolph) and Yolanda Jones (Floyd) of Lafayette and Adrienne Charles (Arthur) of San Deigo, California; three sons, Allen Charles Jr. of Lafayette, Mark Eugene Charles (Debra) of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michael Paul Charles (Nicole) of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Violet Charles Moncriffe and Mary Charles Castle of Jeanerette; 32 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Charles Sr. and Leotha Bernard Charles; one daughter, Joanna Charles Jordan; two grandchildren, Tyruen-Terrelle Wright and Al’Beaunta La’Rena Charles; five sisters, Sarah Charles Jenkins, Louise Charles Gilliam, Josephine Litel, Mathilda Charles Crofton and Victoria Charles; five brothers, Phillip Charles Sr., Albert Charles Jr., Alton Charles Sr., Morris Charles Sr. and Joseph Charles.
Active pallbearers will be Gregory George, Troy Jones, LaDarion Charles, Anthony Jordan Jr., Theron Jack and Darnell Charles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Charles Jr., Michael P. Charles, Mark E. Charles, Larry Wiles, Joseph Alexander, Earl Hogan, Ronagnick W. Castle Jr., Terrel R. Castle Sr., Rogernick Harding, Christopher Charles, Creig Charles Sr., Charles Ray Moncriffe, Kirk Moncriffe, Carl Rener Jr. and Bryant Leon.
