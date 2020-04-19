Allen “Big Al” Augustin LeBlanc Jr., 74, passed away at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia on April 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Al was born in New Orleans on September 16, 1945. A lifetime resident of Delcambre, he graduated from Catholic High School in New Iberia in 1963 and played on the CHS State Championship football team in 1962. He went on to play football for LSU and graduated with a degree in animal science.
Al enjoyed the simple things in life: beekeeping, playing with his dogs, welding and a good beer.
Al is survived by his brother, Theodore J. “Ted” LeBlanc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Augustin LeBlanc Sr.; his mother Elida Armentor LeBlanc; and his sister Elizabeth “Liz” LeBlanc Trahan.
In lieu of a funeral, his body will be donated to science.