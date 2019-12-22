A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel, for Alison “AJ” Gaspard Jr., age 73, who died November 27, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette and generously donated his body to science. The family will receive guests from 12:30 p.m. to time of service.
Chaplain Paul Broussard of NSI Hospice, will conduct the funeral services. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist, will perform “Amazing Grace”, “Psalm 27”, “Be Not Afraid”, and “How Great Thou Art.” Lectors will be Kenzie Bertrand and Ali Fontenot.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Hebert Bernard Gaspard; a son, Branden Paul Gaspard; a stepdaughter, Andrea Bertrand and her spouse, Jerry; two stepsons, Lane Bernard and his wife, Tiffany, and Emile Bernard; sister, Brenda Foster and her husband, Ronald; brother, Chris Gaspard; four grandchildren, Branden Michael Gaspard, Kenzie Bertrand, Ali Fontenot, and Audrey Bernard; two great grand-daughters, Zoey Kate Comeaux and Kaydence Whatley; two nieces, Alison Marie Foster Tanner and Hannah Gaspard; and a nephew, Garrett Gaspard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alison Gaspard Sr. and Marie Duhon Gaspard.
A native of Kaplan and resident of Lafayette for the past 21 years, Alison was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard. Working in the farming industry, he retired as a salesman and aftermarket manager at Hi-Crop Equipment and Quality Equipment. True to his Cajun heritage, AJ loved dancing and going to various music festivals. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in Alison “AJ” Gaspard Jr.’s name to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, www.heart.org, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org , or to a charity of your choice.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gaspard family to the Doctors and Staff of NSI Hospice, with a sincere Thank You to his nurse, Ron Mount and friend, Jan Butaud for their exceptional care and compassion given to Alison and his family during his time of need.
