Aline Frederick Bergeron
LYDIA — A private graveside service was held for Mrs. Aline Helen Frederick Bergeron, 87, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Randy Courville as the celebrant.
Entombment followed at Holy Family Cemetery.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of Lydia for the past 58 years. She was born on June 2, 1932, to Aymar and Helen Benoit Frederick. Mrs. Bergeron passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence after a brief battle with cancer with her nephew and two nieces at her side.
Mrs. Aline retired from Morton Chemical Company after over 40 years of service having worked as a secretary in the human resources department. She was a very devout Catholic and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She belonged to a prayer group and prayed for anyone who needed prayers. Mrs. Aline helped care for several of her friends and family who were ill until their death.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Priscilla Frederick of Kenner; her nephews and nieces, Rodney Hebert and wife Faye of Weslaco, Texas, Wade Hebert and wife Sable of Lydia, Gregory Hebert and wife Patsy of New Iberia, Lauren Hebert Salkowitz and husband Edward of Lydia, Michael Frederick and wife Michelle of Waggaman, Melanie Frederick Resor and husband Brian of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Melissa Frederick Adams of Avondale, Mitchel Frederick and wife Patricia of Madison, Florida, and Karen Frederick of Avondale; numerous great nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Kenneth “Kenny” Prince and wife Dianna of Lydia for all the help given to her throughout the years. Survivors also include her four stepchildren, Joyce Bergeron Firmin, Louella Bergeron Latiolais, Kenneth Bergeron and Wayne Bergeron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenest Bergeron; parents, Aymar Frederick and Helen Benoit Frederick; sister Lillian Frederick Hebert and her husband, Roy; brother Paul Clifton Frederick; one nephew, Merritt Frederick; very close friend, Phayla Haydel; and special friend and companion, Everette Clark.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wade Hebert, Gregory Hebert, Kenny Prince, Rodney Hebert, Michael Frederick and Mitchel Frederick.
The family would like to thank the following for the great care that they gave our dear aunt: Dr. J. Benjamin Proctor and his staff, Dr. Mark Charbonnet and his staff, Acadian Home Health, Acadian Home Therapy, and Acadian Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Bergeron’s honor to Acadiana’s Hope for a Cure Society, P. O. Box 9578. New Iberia, LA 70562 or the Lydia Cancer Association, 7205 Weeks Island Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, was in charge of arrangements.