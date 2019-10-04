A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Aline B. Vincent, 81, the former Aline Agnes Broussard at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m.
A resident of Olivier, she passed at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital.
She was a faithful parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church in Olivier where she often donated her time by helping to take care of the church plants and flowers. She was blessed with 81 active years that she enjoyed by spending time with family and traveling. She worked at Dauterive Hospital for over 40 years in various roles. She had a heart of giving and helping others in any way and always kept a beautiful smile on her face. She loved playing bingo every day and was well known by everyone for her beautiful smile at the local halls. She also enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casino.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Willie Winnfield Jr. (Beverly) of New Orleans, Glenn Winnfield (Josephine) of Olivier, Albert James Vincent Jr. of Houston and Graylind Vincent (Jamell) of Dallas; four daughters, Willie Mae Petty (Rev. Wyatt) of New Orleans, Patricia Gaddison of Olivier, Rosaline Guilbeau (Retell) of Sunset and Phyllis Vincent of Olivier; two brothers, Charles Broussard (Brenda) of San Jose, California, and Gerald Broussard Sr. (Brenda) of Jeanerette; one sister, Betty Broussard of Olivier; two godchildren, Rose “Pee-Wee” Anthony of Laplace and Sanders “Big-Doll” Butler III of New Iberia; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, bingo buddies, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert James Vincent Sr.; two sons, Whitney Lewis and Leonard (Poo-E-Doo) Vincent; one sister, Verily B. Fontenette; her parents, Lester James Broussard and Myrtle Olivier Broussard; one brother, Gerard Broussard Sr.; and one great-great-grandchild, Ollie Green Jr.
Active Pallbearers are Dion York Vincent, Albert York Vincent, Graylind Vincent Jr., Austin Vincent, Mose Gaddison Jr. and Kenrard Broussard.
Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Broussard, Gerald Broussard, Joseph Frilot, Brennon Vincent, Retell Guilbeau and Kermit Frilot.
Special thanks to the Iberia Medical Center ICU Staff and Iberia Extended Care Hospital Staff.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
The family is hosting a Repast at Southern Comfort Suites (formerly Inn of Iberia) 924 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.