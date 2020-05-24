Aline Anthony Mitchell

LOREAUVILLE — A Private Graveside Service was held for Mrs. Aline A. Mitchell, 90, the former Aline Anthony on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at All Saints Cemetery. Fr. Godwin Nzeh was the Celebrant.
A resident of Loreauville, she passed at 4:36 P.M. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence.
Aline was a devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she was a member of the Legion of Mary and Our Lady of Victory Altar Society.
She leaves in God’s care, three sons, Herman Joseph Mitchell Jr. of Loreauville, Floyd Mitchell (Roslyn) of Lake Charles and Gregory Mitchell (Faith) of Lafayette; one daughter, Sandra M. George (Jimmy) of Loreauville; one sister, Agnes Theodile of Lake Charles; a former daughter-in-law, Mary Elaine Mitchell; seven grandchildren, Shadell Price (Emick), Jamathon George, Shayla George, Harley Mitchell, Maverick Mitchell, Terrance and Christopher Spiller; eleven great-grandchildren; five godchildren, Carolyn Anderson, Roland Anthony, Rosie Sanders, Laura Ann Babin and Michael (Vern) Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Joseph Mitchell Sr.; parents, Amos Anthony Sr. and Harriet Broussard Anthony; five brothers, Wilfred, Bernard, Whitney, Amos Anthony Jr. and Alvin Broussard; and two sisters, Alma Vital and Althea Jefferson.
