Alice Lewis

Funeral services will be conducted for Alice D. Lewis, 81, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street with Rev. Eric Fondal, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Lewis departed this life at 8:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, following a lengthy illness.
She leaves in God’s care two sons, Patrick Lewis (Beverly) of New Orleans and Glenn Lewis (Josephine) of New Iberia; five daughters, Sylvia Lewis (David Batiste) of Houston, Texas, Jackie Gregoire (Kenneth) and Patricia Gaddison both of New Iberia, Wille Mae Petty (Rev. Petty) of Houston, Texas and Rosalind Gilbeaux (Retail) of Sunset; one brother, Mitchell Davis of New Iberia; two sisters, Leitha Mae Jacquet (Oswald Sr.) and Rosemary Guillory, both of New Iberia; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Davis Sr., and Alice Polite Davis; one brother, Milton Davis Jr.; and four sisters, Yvonne Crofton, Elaine Ledet, Patricia Shivers and Mary “Susie” Anthony.
Serving as active pallbearers are David Batiste, Oswald Jacquet Jr., Kenneth Wayne Gregoire Jr., Nathan Wilkins Sr., Xavier Jacquet, Michael Lemon and Mose Gaddison.
The honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Gregoire Sr., Moseke Johnson, Michael Lemon Jr., Kent K. Wikes, William “Pum” Lewis, Ernest Crofton, Brad Malveaux and Bryant Malveaux.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560., 369-3638.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.