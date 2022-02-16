A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Alice Boudreaux Broussard, 76, will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at David Funeral Home at 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m.
A native of Winnie, Texas and a resident of New Iberia, Alice passed away peacefully at 2:50 p.m. at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Alice enjoyed playing games on her tablet, doing word search puzzles, reading her Bible and watching western movies. Most of all she loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her.
Alice is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph C. “J.C.” Broussard Jr.; her children Patricia Hebert, Joseph C. “Chris” Broussard and his wife Kellie and Kelly R. Broussard and his wife Martina; her grandchildren Jaysie H. Russo, David K. Hebert II, Kane Broussard, Jeremy Savoie Jr., Kalyn Delahoussaye, Valerie Broussard and Kyzer Broussard; her great-grandchildren Kinsley Rose Hebert and Luke Joseph Russo all of New Iberia; and her sisters Edna Mae Simon and Betty Ann Boudreaux both of Winnie, Texas.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Bertha Creuder Boudreaux; and her brother Leo Boudreaux Jr.
The family would like to send out special thanks to Traditions Hospice for the great care, support and amazing kindness they gave to their mother Alice and family at this difficult time.