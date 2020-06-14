Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, for Mrs. Alfreda Colomb Guillot, 88, at Acadian Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Deacon John Sarkies will officiate the services.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Guillot enjoyed going to the casino, reading, eating boiled crawfish, watching the soap operas, cooking, taking care of her children and grandchildren, going to church and reciting the Rosary.
She is survived by her four children, Alfred Guillot and wife Sherry of St. Martinville, Jimmy Guillot and wife Phyllis of Kilgore, Texas, Cynthia Williams of New Iberia and Timothy Guillot and wife Cindy of Carencro; eleven grandchildren, Nicky, Jaime, Joshua, Beau, Jason, Tye, Crystal, Christopher, Zack, Jade, and Jeffrey; nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Paul Colomb and Laurentine Hargroder Colomb; her stepfather, Adelbert Robicheaux; her husband, Joseph Guillot; son-in-law Bobby Williams; and one great-grandchild, Kaitlin
The family would like to thank Camelot of Broussard and Hospice of Acadiana for their exceptional care
