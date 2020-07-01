DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Alfred P. Boudreaux Sr., age 83, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of The Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Houma and resident of Erath, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 16, 1937, to the late Wilfred and Emma Luke Boudreaux, Alfred was one of nine children. Alfred was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He was an avid outdoorsmen and loved being in nature. He could usually be found hunting with his friends out in Grand Chenier, fishing, or crabbing. Alfred was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and was a proud KOC Member. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughters Maxine Boudreaux of Houma, Penny and husband Maurice Solet Sr. of Delcambre and Alfredia Billiot and husband Brian of Erath; grandchildren Maurice”Moe” Solet Jr., Cherice Solet, Allie Floris, Ace Billiot, Shantell Istre, Duce Billiot, Kylie Verdin, Janie Davis and Riki Verdin; brother Norman Boudreaux; sisters Janice Harris, Marion Henry, Imogene Boudreaux and Darlene Boudreaux; and great-grandchildren Parker, Ethan, Laken, Greyson, Dax, Sirae, Indi, Amiyah, Brianna, Paislee, Dalton, Ibanez “Ben” and James Jr.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine Verdin Boudreaux; parents, Wilfred and Emma Boudreaux; son Alfred P. “Moosey” Boudreaux Jr.; brothers Daniel, Sabra and Reynold Boudreaux; and great-grandson Koen Parker Solet.
Pallbearers will be Ace Billiot, Duce Billiot, Michael Istre, Maurice “Moe” Solet Jr., Phil Floris and Brett Broussrd.
Carl Broussard will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.
To view online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.