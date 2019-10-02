Funeral services are pending for Alfred Harris, 76, a resident of Morgan City who died at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
