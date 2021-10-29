ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Alexander J. Pratt Jr., 78, who passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Rev. Abelardo Gabriel, SVD will officiate at the funeral Mass. Scriptures will be read by Leslie Guidry. Prayers of the Faithful will be read by Centrell Martin. Gift bearers will be Carrie Pratt and Chloé Pratt.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home in St. Martinville from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Alexander was born March 17, 1943. He worked as a rancher and realtor all his life. He was a simple man, but was an influence to many. He was known to help those in need and take them under his wing to help guide them through their life. He enjoyed singing and dancing to Zydeco music. Family was everything to him and he cherished his time spent with them. Alexander will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne James Pratt; son Carl Anthony Pratt (Carrie); and his only grandchild Chloé Nicole Pratt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Pratt Sr. and Gertrude Singleton Pratt; and his sister Rose Olivier.
Pallbearers will be Ambrose Pratt III, Dr. Michael Pratt, Tony Gradney, Francis Gradney, Stefan Gradney and Jack Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl A. Pratt, Walter Mercier, Conrad St. Julien Sr., Hillary James Nelson, Edward Robertson and Paul Robertson, Christopher James, Curtis James, Ed Marshall and Herbert Mitchell.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
