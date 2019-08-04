JEANERETTE — Alex Lovett Jr., 94, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence at 12:55 p.m. Mr. Lovett was the founder and owner of the former Alex Lovett Jr. Funeral Services.
Visitation will be observed on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street Jeanerette, LA 70544. Viewing will resume at 9 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 11200 Old Jeanerette Rd. Jeanerette, until the recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m, with tributes immediately following the rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Bessie of the home; a sister, Audrey Thymes of Houston; a son, Allan M. Lovett and his wife Dr. Helen Lovett of Raleigh, North Carolina; a daughter, Rennette Hudson of New York; three grandchildren, Penny R. Lovett, Allan M. Lovett II and his wife, LaTonelius T. Lovett, and Amir T. Hudson; two great-grandchildren, Journey E. Lovett and Allan M. Lovett III; one niece, Zaydell and her husband Arnold Boutte; a daughter-in-law, Tina Lovett and a host of other relatives and friends.
Alex Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Lovett, Sr. and Celeste T. Lovett; a son, Randy Lovett; one brother, Henry Lovett, and two sisters, Gladys Rader and Lorraine Johnson.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by logging on towww.jones-funeral-home.com.