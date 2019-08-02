JEANERETTE — Funeral services are pending for Alex Lovett Jr., 94, a resident of Jeanerette who died at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Now you can have access to all the The Daily Iberian provides in print, online and even more when you become a digital premium content subscriber.
Subscription within Louisiana: $6.46 per month with a 2% tax.
Subscription outside Louisiana: $6.46 per month with no tax
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|IN STATE: $1.49 per week plus 2% tax (Monthly)
|$6.59
|for 30 days
|OUT OF STATE: $1.49 per week (Monthly)
|$6.46
|for 30 days
Get The Daily Iberian delivered (where available) plus get full access to our website and E-Edition on your desktop, smartphone, and tablet. Digital access will be set up automatically.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery + Digital (Monthly)
|$12.70
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery + Digital (3 Months)
|$41.09
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery + Digital (6 Months)
|$79.19
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery + Digital (Annual)
|$155.39
|for 365 days
|In State: Mail Delivery + Digital (Monthly)
|$29.59
|for 30 days
|In State: Mail Delivery + Digital (3 mos.)
|$82.70
|for 90 days
|In State: Mail Delivery + Digital (6 mos.)
|$162.59
|for 180 days
|In State: Mail Delivery + Digital (Annual)
|$322.19
|for 365 days
|Out State: Mail Delivery + Digital (Month)
|$26.00
|for 30 days
|Out State: Mail Delivery + Digital (3 mos.)
|$78.00
|for 90 days
|Out State: Mail Delivery + Digital (6 mos.)
|$156.00
|for 180 days
|Out State: Mail Delivery + Digital (Annual)
|$312.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for our E-NEWSLETTER to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!