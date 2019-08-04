LYDIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Albertha B. Olivier 86, the former Albertha Boutte at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville, Celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
Albertha Bernadette Olivier was born on August 20, 1932, in Iberia Parish to Luke and Alosia Boutte. She married Dallas Olivier of Grand Marais, and they were blessed with three loving children. “Bert” departed this life on August 1, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Albertha is survived by her children, Jeannie Olivier, Tina Olivier Lation (Raymond) and Gregory Olivier (Lazelle); five grandchildren, Raymond III, Travis, Ivy, Derek, Katie and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Dallas. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Batiste, Emma Dell Hall (Tommy), Peggy Boutte and one brother John Leroy Boutte (Kate); sister-in-laws, Ruth Boutte and Mary Bocage, plus a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Dallas Olivier; parents, Luke and Alosia Boutte; brothers Murphy (Glenda), Melvin, Milton (Catherine), Dalton and Lawrence Boutte, one sister, Albertina Tauriac (Archie); mother-in-law Jermine Frilot Olivier and sisters-in-law Doris
Boutte, Audrey Boutte and Blanche Olivier.
Albertha was an active member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church community and the Holy Name Society. She worked for Iberia Medical Center from the day it opened on September 13, 1960 for over 30 years. She was an expert cook, member of the Lucky 13 Pokeno Club, compassionate caregiver to all family members and lovingly looked upon as her family’s Matriarch. Through a devoted prayer life, she knew, loved and served God.
Active Pallbearers are Raymond Lation, III, Derek Lane, Renaldo Boutte, Travis Davis, Peter Boutte and Steven Hall.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Gregory Olivier, Leroy Boutte, Terry Boutte, Clifford Boutte, John Tauriac, Thomas Hall, Joseph (Red) Olivier, Raymond Lation, Jr., Achille Boutte, Edmond Boutte and Horace Jeanminette.
