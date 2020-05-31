Please pray for the repose of the soul of Alberta Mestayer Nereaux, whose passing from this life her family announces with great sadness, yet profound faith in the love and mercy of God. She passed away at home surrounded by love, respect and gratitude at the age of 99 on Friday morning, May 29, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
As a young woman in 1937, she was voted the first Queen Sugar of the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Association. Known affectionately as “Miss Bert,” she positively influenced many young lives in New Iberia as co-owner of ABC Kindergarten and as the Director of Religious Education for St. Peter’s Parish — a job which she performed for thirty years. Zealous for her Catholic faith, she received the Bishop’s Medal for devoted service to the Church.
Mrs. Nereaux was a dedicated wife and mother and a role model for all who knew her. A true patriot, she enjoyed traveling around the country she loved so much.
Community was a central theme in her life. In the 1940s a group of ladies known as the Old Maid’s Night Out began meeting every Monday, first in the evening and later for lunch. They met for over 60 years, providing lifelong friendship. After losing her beloved husband Marlin, she began ministering to other widows to provide support through phone calls, coffee dates and lunch groups.
She is survived by two daughters, Katharine Stout and her husband, John and Mary Ellen Duplantis and her husband, J. David. She was known lovingly as “Mere” by her six grandchildren, Christian Stout, Gretchen Stout, Gregory Stout, Leah Hebert and husband, Andre, Aimee Shwery and husband, Matthew and David Duplantis and wife, Heather; and four great-grandchildren, Brianna Stout, Reece Williams, Charlotte Duplantis and Margot Shwery. She is also survived by her brothers, Eugene F. Mestayer Jr. and S. James Mestayer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nereaux is preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, Marlin J. Nereaux; her parents, Eugene F. Mestayer Sr. and Anastasia Bonin Mestayer; sister Betty Trammell; brother John Mestayer; and great-granddaughter Caroline Shwery.
Pallbearers will be David Duplantis, Andre Hebert, Kurt Helscher, Matthew Shwery, Gregory Stout and George Reeves. Honorary pallbearer will be Reece Williams.
The celebrant for the Mass will be Rev. Mario Romero and the concelebrant will be Rev. Gary Schexnayder.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jose Mata and his nurse Kieran Olivier; devoted caregivers Gertrude Primeaux, Debbie Fremin, Renee Arabie, and Linda Jumonville; and the Heart of Hospice employees for their caring treatment in her final years.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations may be made to support the priestly education of seminarians Reed Bellingham, 7807 Curley St., Broussard, LA 70518 and Jacob Anthony LeBlanc, 2010 Alligator Alley, New Iberia, LA 70560 or Bayou Teche Right to Life, 117 E. Pershing St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
To respect current guidelines, there will not be a formal visitation, but all are welcome to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Catholic Church.
Evangeline Funeral Home, 337-364-1881, is in charge of the arrangements.
