ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Albert Rodriguez, 94 , who passed away on July 23, 2020. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate at the Funeral Mass.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 9 p.m. and continue on Monday at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed by Raymond Rodriguez at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A native of St. Martinville and longtime resident of Cade, Albert was born on January 13, 1926, to Joseph Adam Rodriguez and Stella Bonin Rodriguez. Albert honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Laura Mae Louviere, on May 14, 1947, a union that lasted 73 years. He worked as Assistant Chief Engineer at Iberia Sugar Cooperative for 45 years. Following his retirement in 1992, he enjoyed gardening, fixing things around the house, monitoring his rain gauge and tending to his perfectly manicured lawn. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A firm believer in hard work and providing a good life for his family, he was proud to instill these virtues in his children and grandchildren. In his words, “I might have told you this already, but I’m going to tell you again…”
He is survived by his wife, Laura Louviere Rodriguez; three sons, Mike (Vicky C.) Rodriguez, Lawrence (Ethel G.) Rodriguez and Sherman J. (Susan B.) Rodriguez; daughter Linda Rodriguez (Douglas) Landry; grandchildren Larry J. Rodriguez, Vance J. Rodriguez, Steven J. Rodriguez, Vicki R. Derouen, Tiffany R. Gauthier, Reneé Landry Ortego and Breigh V. Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Alaina Rodriguez, Katherine “Katie” Derouen, Laura Derouen, Olivia Gauthier, Sarah Gauthier, Evan Rodriguez and Tevin L. Ortego; one great-grandson on the way, Breck Ry Ortego; brother Allen Rodriguez; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Louviere Broussard and Judy Louviere Berard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Adam and Stella Bonin Rodriguez; sister Edith Rodriguez Boutte; brother Alton Rodriguez; and a great-grandson, Ryzer J. Ortego.
Pallbearers will be Mike Rodriguez, Lawrence Rodriguez, Sherman Rodriguez, Douglas Landry, Larry Rodriguez and Evan Rodriguez.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Laura Thibodeaux and Melissa Vital, for their exceptional care and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.