Funeral services are pending for Albert Ledet, 70, a resident of New Iberia who died at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Albert Ledet, 70, a resident of New Iberia who died at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.