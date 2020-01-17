A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Albert Ledet Jr., 70, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Vu, celebrant and Deacon Roland Jeanlouis, Homilist.
Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
“Boy”/ “Hopsing” as he was affectionately known, leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Mary Delores George Ledet of New Iberia; two sons, Andre Ledet and Leroy Ledet Jr. of New Iberia; eight daughters, Albertina Livingston (Kenneth), Tanika Parker (Derrick Sr.), Lolita Joseph (Jarworski Sr.) Mary Ledet Linzer, Kayla Ledet, Monica Ledet and Melanie Ledet all of New Iberia and Candi Domingue (Jason Sr.) of Lafayette; three brothers, Raymond Ledet and Leroy Ledet Sr. (Pam) of Jeanerette and Curtis Ledet (Patricia) of Breaux Bridge; seven sisters, Shirley Gaddison (Junius), Audrey Charles and Lillie Ledet all of New Iberia; Pearly Mae Fontenot of Raywood, Texas, Yvonne Watson (Jimmy) of Scott, Alice Thompson (Louis) of Grand Marias and Fannie Charles of Franklin; twenty six grandchildren; three godchildren, Amy Ricciandi, De’Mante Ledet and Johnell Thomas; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Ledet Sr. and Mary Evage Towan Ledet; one sister, Betty Ann Ledet; one brother, Bobby Ledet; one grandchild, Angel Joseph; and one special niece, Michelle George.
Active Pallbearers are Jason Domingue Sr., Jarworski Joseph Sr., Kenneth Livingston, Derrick Parker Sr., De’Mante Ledet and Wardell Howard.
Honorary Pallbearers are Leroy Ledet Jr., Leroy Ledet Sr., Jordan Collins Jr., Jarworski Joseph Jr., Raymond Ledet and Curtis Ledet Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.