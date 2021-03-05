A celebration of life for Albert Joseph “Plaz” Placide Jr., 66, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia. Pastor Allen Randle Sr. officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of the celebration service.
God in his divine choosing and will, beckoned Albert from labor to reward on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home in New Iberia.
Albert was born on Friday, October 8, 1954, to the union of the late Albert Joseph Placide Sr. and Beulah “Sarah” Wesley Placide in Lafayette, being the first born of three sons. He was a 1972 distinguished honors graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. Shortly after his enlistment, he married Eula Mae Williams and proudly accepted his first daughter Erica Michelle Placide. While serving in the Army, he was stationed in Thailand. During his tour in the U.S Army he was blessed with his first born son Anthony Gill. After serving his country for four years he was honorably discharged with a rank of E-5. He then later met and married Claudette Randall and they were blessed with two sons, Albert Joseph Placide III and Derrick Michael Placide Sr. In the following years, he married Lois Celestine who preceded him in death.
He worked in several capacities over the years, but finally retired as a custodian for the Iberia Parish School Board. Albert was a proud member of VFW P.O 12065 and Blind Veterans Association.
Albert was reared in a strict Christian home, having accepted Christ at an early age he was baptized at the St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. He later united with Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Allen Randle Sr. He served in many capacities including his most proud accomplishment becoming an ordained deacon, a member of the Music Ministry, Men’s Ministry, Super Seniors Ministry and the Widows’ Ministry. Despite being visually impaired, it did not hinder him from being committed to the Lord’s work. He had a deep reverent love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his church.
Albert leaves behind to celebrate his life his four children, Erica M. (Rodney) Placide and Derrick M. (Marquetta) Placide Sr., both of New Iberia, Anthony (Laressa) Gill of Allen, Texas, and Albert J. (Courtney) Placide III of Metairie; his bonus children, Eldridge (Florence) Celestine, Ledia (Malcolm) Barnes Jr., George Celestine, Delshawn (Felton) Hogan, Brad (Judy) Celestine, Ronnie (Roshelle) Celestine, Donnie (Bretisha) Celestine and Tracey Placide, all of New Iberia; three siblings, Anthony (Zephelifila) Placide and Arthur Placide both of New Iberia and sister Precious Placide of Beaumont, Texas; his brother-in-law Jerry (Yvonne) Celestine of Jennings; three sisters-in-law Delores Jones, Margret Williams and Raven Celestine, all of New Iberia; other loved ones include a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, friends and Lighthouse Church family, who loved him and will cherish many precious memories.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Beulah Placide; his wife, Lois C. Placide; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Mazie Celestine; brother-in-law Richard Celestine; and two nieces Tonya Placide and Latoya Placide.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. A life well lived, and a rest well earned.” As a family we accept God’s perfect will and are comforted knowing that he is in the Lord’s presence.
View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.
Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, 235-9789, is in charge of the arrangements.