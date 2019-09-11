Albert Joseph Oubre

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Albert “Al” Joseph Oubre, age 85, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until service time.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Oubre passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Oubre was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where he volunteered as an adult altar server for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1208 and was named Knight of the year in 2006 and 2013.
Al was in the electrical industry and employed at EP Breaux and Teche Electric. After his retirement he worked with his brother Lynward at Oubre Marble and Granite. He was a pilot for a number of years, enjoyed fishing and had a love for golf. He served as secretary/treasurer of the Men’s Golf Assoc. at Sugar Oaks Golf Club for many years. Al will be missed greatly by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.
Al is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita Dupuis Oubre of New Iberia; his six children, Dennis Oubre and wife Patricia of Waco, Texas, David Oubre and wife Diané of Mesa, Arizona, Philip Oubre and wife Brenda of New Iberia, Timothy Oubre and wife Vickie of Lafayette, Laura Oubre and Terrel Oubre and wife Chrissy of New Iberia; seventeen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Earl Oubre and wife Janet of Hesperia, California, Richard Oubre and wife Shirley of San Antonio, Texas, Lynward Oubre and wife Lynette of Broussard, Carroll M. “Mike” Oubre and wife Jeannie of Dallas, Georgia, Jeanne Diamond and husband Ken of Cleveland Heights, California, Sylvia Roy and husband Artie Jr. of St. Martinville, Cynthia Russo and husband Charles of St. Martinville and Mercedes Oubre of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Antoinette Pete Oubre; one brother Claude Oubre; one sister Charlene O. Dayton; and his grandson Edward Daniel Oubre.
Pallbearers will be Charles Oubre, Shayne LaBouve, Damon Bourque, Logan Bourque, Michael Oubre, Austin Shaw and Cory Oubre.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Oubre and Casey Oubre.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Heart of Hospice for the care and compassion shown to them during this difficult time.
To view online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.