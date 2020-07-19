A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Albert Joseph “J.J.” Archangel, 61, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friends at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Ognuebe will be the celebrant.
Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Tuesday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A native and resident of Olivier, he passed at 3:43 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.
Albert Joseph Archangel was born May 22, 1959, to the Union of Wilbert Johnson and Marjorie Moore of Olivier. God sent his angels to 502 Archangel St. in Olivier on July 13, 2020, at 3:43 p.m. to bring him home to his eternal resting place.
Albert was a resident of Olivier all of his life. He was a very dedicated and hardworking professional at Morton Salt Weeks Island. He served over 40 years with the company with hopes of retiring this year as a Hoistman.
Albert graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in New Iberia. As a young boy, Albert served his community as an Altar Boy for his church, St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia. He was still a faithful member at the time he was called home.
On December 15, 1995, Albert married the love of his life, Ouida Archangel. Together, the two of them built a happy life together in Olivier, enjoying each other’s company and compassion along with much laughter.
Albert is survived by his wife, Ouida Archangel; one son, Terrance Vallot; seven daughters, Lataysha Archangel (Kevin Jean-Louis) of Dallas, Jon’Cherian Archangel of New Iberia, Tracey Archangel of New Iberia, Nikki Simmons of New Iberia, LaJoya Allen (Jahari Allen Sr.) of New Iberia, Ollie Sigure (Calvin Sigure) of New Iberia and LaToya Woods (Melvin Woods) of Humble, Texas; his mother, Marjorie Moore of Olivier; his step-mother, Patricia Johnson of Houston; and his mother-in-law Joyce Vallot of New Iberia. He also leaves behind five loving siblings, Jackie Rochon (Alton Rochon) of Tacoma, Washington, Wendy Rose of Little Rock, Arkansas, Alvin Moore Jr. of Olivier, Aaron Johnson (Rosalind Johnson) of Corona, California and Therron Johnson of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law Leroy Vallot Jr. (Angelina) of Olivier; and a special god-child Felicia Prince of Lydia. Also mourning his passing are his 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; aunts Wilda Neal (Alfonso Neal) of Channelview, Texas, Marilyn Rochon of Olivier, Willma Polk (Sanders) of New Iberia and Mary Ellen Jones of Houston; uncle Raymond Johnson of Houston; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Johnson; father-in-law Leroy Vallot Sr.; maternal great-grandparents who reared him, Gilbert Archangel and Lillian Archangel; maternal grandparents, Wilbert Archangel and Joanna Day Archangel; paternal grandfather, Gilbert Johnson; paternal grandmother, Ruby Bryant; and aunt Gloria Johnson.
The Active Pallbearers are Randall Rochon (nephew), Jahari Allen Sr., Lance Vallot, Kevin Jean-Louis, Eddie Jean-Louis and Eric Metz.
Honorary Pallbearers are Alvin Moore, Leroy Vallot Jr., Alton Rochon, Aaron Johnson, Therron Johnson, Alfonso Neal, Mark Polite, William Charles, Wendall Chambers, Horace Alex, Patrick Bland, Jerome Chaisson, Stephen Rivet and Kyle Bonin.
Albert Joseph Archangel will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.