LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Albert Escagne, 76, at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in Loreauville, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Coteau Holmes, Albert Escagne passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Martin Breaux Bridge Hospital.
Albert loved listening to classic Country music and watch WWE wrestling on television. Sunday afternoon was a time for getting together with family and friends for home-style BBQ, crawfish boils and gumbo dinners. In his free time he enjoyed word puzzles such as seek-a-word and crossword.
Albert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alberta Bourque Escagne; his three sons, Alvin Paul Escagne of Coteau Holmes, Rickey James Escagne Sr., of St. Martinville and Marvin Joseph Escagne of Coteau Holmes; two grandchildren, Sherry Marie Escagne and Rickey James Escagne Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Alara Marie Escagne and Jameison Joseph Cormier; and five siblings, Wilfred Escagne (Bernice), Robert Escagne (Linda), Joseph “Joe” Escagne, Cecile Blanchard (Early) and Rita Abshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents Moise and Ella Desormeaux Escagne; and a sister Martha Rodriguez.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alfred Escagne, Raymond Escagne, Rickey Escagne Jr., Roland Albert and Sherry and Robert Escagne.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Escagne and Joseph “Joe” Escagne.