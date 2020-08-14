JEANERETTE — Al Johnson, 86, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:44 p.m. at his residence.
A public walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel with his son, Pastor Wilfred Johnson, officiating. Al will be laid to rest with full military honors.
Al was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge.
Memories of Al will forever remain in the hearts of his devoted wife, Rena M. Johnson; his sons, Al Ray (Janet) Johnson, Cassie D. Johnson, Pastor Wilfred (Susan) Johnson, all of Jeanerette, and Carol Hill of Sioux City, Iowa; his daughters, Theda (Alvin) Freeman of Jeanerette, Connie (William) Davis of Baton Rouge, Bridgette (Leroy) Johnson of Baldwin; Alesia (James) Frank of Texas City, Texas, Irma (Jerry) Simmons, Gwendolyn (Donald) Charles and Mary L. Hill, both of Jeanerette, and Carla (Tony) Morton of Dallas; two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, 52 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; three nieces; and a host of friends and neighbors that knew him.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters, two sons, and one granddaughter.
