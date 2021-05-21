A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Aimee Viator Parich, 86, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Parich passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at, Vermilion Health Care in Kaplan.
Born on Sept. 24, 1934, to the late Warren and Aimee Carret Viator, Aimee was one of four children. She was a kind and gentle woman who loved her family above all else. Throughout her 86 years of life, the most cherished moments she had were those spent doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, making clothing and refurbishing antique furniture.
Above all, Aimee was a devout Christian and faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She taught Catechism in New Iberia for over 20 years. Aimee was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many. She leaves a legacy of faith and love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Michael Parich Sr. (Wendy), Sam A. Parich Jr. (Sheila), Wesley W. Parich (Crystal) and Jenny P. Hulin (Obie); 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother Errol Viator (Esther); and sister Gail Viator Broussard (Roderick).
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam A. Parich Sr.; parents; and brother Kenneth Viator.
Pallbearers will be Sam A Parich III, Skyler Parich, Michael Parich Jr., Tim Parich, Jonathan Parich, Christopher Parich, Andy Todd and Adam Todd.
Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Parich III.
