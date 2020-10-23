Ailda A. Ledet

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Ailda A. “Tilly” Ledet, 80, at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant officiating.
She will await the resurrection at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Friday at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
She departed this Earthly life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
A native of the Republic of Panama, she attended public school in the Republic of Panama. She later was united in matrimony to her loving husband in Panama and they were blessed with four children. She was a retiree from Fruit of the Loom in Jeanerette. In addition, she loved cooking, baking and playing cards with family and friends. Lastly, she enjoyed helping people. She can be described as a great woman of faith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Marrion J. Ledet, of Jeanerette; three daughters, Hilda Feroce (Anthony) of Patterson, New York, Mariona Ledet Arrieta (Ricardo) of Spring, Texas, and Marixsa Gaddy (Timothy) of Brown Mills, New Jersey; one son, Mario Ledet of Louisiana; four brothers, Alan Sealy (Parnella) of Carencro, Valerio Ellis and Rodolfo Ellis of New Iberia and Daniel Ellis (Bridgette) of Shreveport; one sister Fermina Chambers (Ernesto) of Colombia, South Carolina; fourteen grandchildren; five-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Favors and Silvia M. Ellis; one sister, Ruth Hooker; and one brother, Julio Hooker.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Feroce, Christopher Ledet, Tyler Berg, Brandon Soubasis, Kyle Feroce, Kasim Tate and Dadrian Ledet.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Ledet, Valerio Ellis, Ernesto Chambers, Anthony Feronce and Ricardo Arrieta.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.