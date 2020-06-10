A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Agnes Migues Bodin, 89, who passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bodin was born on February 11, 1931, to the late Ozaire and Rosa Migues. She enjoyed spending time with and care for her family. Mrs. Bodin will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Bodin of New Iberia; sons Michael Renard of New Iberia and Ray Renard and husband John of Seattle, Washington; daughter Patricia Fusilier of Eunice; stepson Daniel “Danny” Bodin and wife Sandy of Youngsville; stepdaughters Debbie Comeaux and husband Russell of New Iberia and Sheryl Abney and husband Donald of Easley, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers C.D. Migues, Robert Migues, Roland Migues, Daniel Migues and Roy Migues; sisters Lydia Migues, Vernice Romero and Gloria Delahoussaye; former husband, Leewood Renard; stepdaughter Cyndi Romero; stepson Kenneth “Kenny” Bodin; and a great-grandson Vander Bourque.
