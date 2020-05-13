Private graveside services will be conducted for Agnes Lasseigne, age 77, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, Agnes passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence.
Agnes was employed with the City of New Iberia as a Foreman 1 for 38 years. She was responsible for the flower beds maintenance and beautification of Main Street. She was a Garden Club Award recipient for all of her hard work along Main Street. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching wrestling and most of all be surrounded by her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie Roy and Scott of Lafayette and Tina Lasseigne and Emmitt of New Iberia; two sons, Chrisaden Lasseigne Sr. and Earlette Doucet of St. Martinville and Chad Lasseigne and Sharon of Coteau; eight grandchildren, John “Tres’” Scott III and Danielle, Haley Nicole Guilotte, Chrisaden Lasseigne Jr., Jai’dan Nicole Lasseigne, Meagan Bethany Romero, Nya Cinclair Lasseigne, Seth Duhon and Brice Duhon; ten great-grandchildren, Adam Scott, Sophie Grace Scott, SaMyria Romero, Kyelon Romero, Ayden Harding, Navaeh Guilotte, Kyzen Broussard, Hazeley Smith, Ember Duhon and Hayzden Duhon; her special friend and coworker, Vera Gary; and her aunt Evelyn Carlin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Amilcar and Louise Touchet Lasseigne; one sister, Tinnie Louise Lasseigne; and her granddaughter Ellen Claire Romero.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.