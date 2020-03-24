Agnes Broussard

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Agnes “Tee” Broussard, age 75.
A native and resident of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia, Ms. Broussard passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at River Oaks Retirement Manor.
Agnes enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo and craft making with her friends at the nursing home.
She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Tina Ledoux and husband Rousseau “T-Boy” of Hurley, Mississippi, Todd Michael Talley and wife Maureen of Breaux Bridge, Tammy Talley of Hurley, Mississippi, and Shane Bennett and wife Therese of St. Martinville; one brother, Ernest Broussard and wife Patsy of St. Martinville; fifteen grandchildren, Darren O. Ledoux, Joshua J. Ledoux, Benjamin Talley, Jacques Dartez, Laci Talley, Kristin Talley, Kayla Talley, Katelyn Bennett, Alyssa Bennett, Shane Bennett II, Demi Bennett, Landon Bennett, Blake Bennett, Carter Bennett and Brielle Bennett; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amy Romero Broussard; and one son, Lance Brewer.
To view the online obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.