Private services will be held for the immediate family of Adrienne Emmer Duhé, 81, who passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Adrienne Emmer Duhé was born on February 6, 1939, to the late Dr. Andrew G. and Miriam Derouen Emmer. Mrs. Duhé was a talented pianist and enjoyed playing tennis, fishing and shopping. She and her tennis partners played in the Lafayette Tennis League. Adrienne and her husband, Skibby, loved to bass fish and they fished many tournaments throughout the years. She loved making memories with her children and grandchildren while spending time in Toledo Bend and at their camp at Lake Fausse Pointe. Mrs. Duhé loved Mardi Gras and was a former Queen of the Krewe of Iberians, just as her mother had been before her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Duhé is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, James L. “Skibby” Duhé Jr.; children William T. “Tommy” (Pam) Lord of New Iberia, Gwendolyn (Alexis) Voorhies of Lafayette, Brian T. (Cherie) Lord of New Iberia, Amy Pharr of New Iberia and Elizabeth (Warren) Shepherd of Broussard; stepchildren Jill (Gerard) Froisy, Myra Nereaux and Richard (Kristine) Duhe, all of New Iberia; brother-in-law Allen Duhé (Alfred Williams) of New Iberia; godchild Andy Smith of New Iberia; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lily Emmer Smith; brother-in-law Elbridge Smith; son-in-law David T. Pharr; and grandchildren William and Rebekah Lord.
Pallbearers will be Alexis J. Voorhies, Robert W. Shepherd, Michael Lord, Brad Clause, Mike Segura, William Pope and Cullen Sonnier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Angel Paws Adoption Center.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the second floor staff at Iberia Medical Center and to Heart of Hospice for exceptional care given to Adrienne.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.