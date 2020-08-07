Adolph Williams Jr.

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Adolph “Shoo Shoo” Williams Jr., 86, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville with Fr. Cyriaque Sounou, SVD, Celebrant officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
He will await the resurrection at Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, he passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
Adolph was employed at Bruce Foods until his retirement. He was a faithful parishioner of Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville. He enjoyed shopping, spending time with family and friends, watching TV game shows, and listening to music.
He leaves in God’s care his wife, Mary Ann Lasseigne Williams; daughter Catherine Williams; grandchildren Ebony Martin, Albony Martin, TyShon Williams and Trace Williams; great grandchildren Janell Howard and Taylor Howard; sister Bessie Mae Mallery; brother Roosevelt Voorhies; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracey Ann Williams Martin; son Terry James Williams; brothers Preston Williams and Eddie Williams; sister Edna Williams; and parents Adolph Williams Sr. and Josephine Florentine Williams.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.