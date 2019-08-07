ERATH — A Mass of Christian burial for Adley Desormeaux Touchet, 93, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean and Deacon Andrew Killeen officiating.
Interment will follow in Migues Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time.
Adley, a native and life resident of Erath, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She loved to play Bouree and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Rodney Touchet and wife, Janet, of Erath, Wayne Touchet and wife Liz of Abbeville and Jeffery Touchet and wife Susan of Maurice; two daughters, Wendy T. Parich and husband Michael Sr. of New Iberia and Donna T. Fleming and fiancé Schuyler Porche of Abbeville; two sisters, Lillie Trahan of Erath and Dassie Darby of New Iberia; 28 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph Villy Touchet Sr.; her parents, Fernance and Sedia Dore Desormeaux; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Touchet and Joseph “Joey” Touchet Jr.; a son-in-law Bubba Fleming; a daughter-in-law Mary Alice Touchet; four brothers and seven sisters.
Serving as her Pallbearers will be Rodney Touchet, Wayne Touchet, Jeffery Touchet, Cade Touchet, Jacob Fleming and Michael Parich Jr.
Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements, 209 East Putnam Street, Erath, LA 70533, 937-0405.