A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Adeline Boudreaux Romero, 69, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Harrington will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Seminarians from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church will pray the Rosary on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A resident of Coteau, Mrs. Romero passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Adeline was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Family was important to Adeline and she cherished every moment spent with them. She enjoyed cooking for the holidays and feeding everyone. Adeline loved traveling with her husband and held a special place in her heart for the mountains of Tennessee. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-one years, Louis “L.J” Joseph Romero Sr.; sons Lynn Ray Landry (Susan) and Joshua Landry; daughter Kimberly LeBlanc Tate (Christopher); stepsons Louis J. Romero Jr. (Monique) and Seth Romero (Sheri); brother Daryl Boudreaux; sister Darlene Meyers; grandchildren Kristen Hebert and Dillon Jumonville; great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Elijah Hebert; and Coco, her beloved miniature Schnauzer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Rita Fitch Boudreaux and brothers Richard Boudreaux and Paul “Polo” Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Ray Landry, Louis Romero Jr., Dillon Jumonville, Seth Romero, Christopher Tate and Charlie Romero.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Landry, Daryl Boudreaux and Stevin Houston.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.