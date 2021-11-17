A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Adele S. Forrest, who passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on November 12, 2021. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the church on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Adele Simon Forrest was born in New Iberia on September 21, 1940, to the late Lawrence Paul Simon and Mildred Alyce Miller Simon Swatloski. She was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from LSU. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Adele and Bud shared a wonderful and adventurous life. Early in their marriage, she fulfilled the role of a Navy wife as they served the country with their VS-28 family. The friendships forged from these early years have lasted to this day. Following their military life, they lived in New Orleans while Bud attended Tulane Law School and they welcomed the birth of their son Larry. They ultimately settled in New Iberia to raise their family.
Adele was generous, kind and thoughtful. Her love language was giving and she took delight in always finding “that perfect gift.” She always made certain that visits with the grandchildren were accompanied with their favorite snacks.
Adele believed the world was meant to be experienced. Two of her favorite travel destinations were Old Mexico and Italy. She fostered this same spirit in her children, encouraging them to travel and to study abroad as students. She and Bud often shared travel experiences with their kids and grandkids, taking them on numerous trips to Mexico, Florida and even on a cruise to Nova Scotia for their 50th wedding anniversary. Aside from cruising, she and Bud enjoyed sailing on their own boat, “Island Time,” visiting marinas and yacht clubs from Galveston to Destin. Entertaining family and friends remained a passion of Adele’s. Her home became the family’s center for celebration, especially after the passing of her mother, “Darling.”
Perhaps, her greatest pleasure was the time shared with her family, especially her grandkids. On her 80th birthday, her wish was to celebrate at her and her father’s favorite restaurant, Galatoire’s, making sure that all of her kids and grandkids could attend.
In addition to doting on her own children and grandchildren, she enjoyed the company of her nephews, cousins and their spouses, as well as the friends of her children many of whom considered her a “second mom.”
Adele had a strength of spirit to be envied and, from personal experience, mastered many of life’s hard lessons. She was a loyal and trusted confidant to many as she seemed to have a good sense of “what to do” and offered sound and solid advice. These strong qualities of person and character were anchored in a deep religious faith which sustained her through all of life’s joys and adversity.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, L. Albert “Bud” Forrest of New Iberia; two daughters, Dr. Beth Forrest Clarke (husband Dr. Andrew F. Clarke) of New Iberia and Laura F. Johnson (husband David P. Johnson) of Baton Rouge; a brother, Lawrence P. Simon Jr. of Lafayette; a sister, Mildred S. Roy of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Forrest Frederick Clarke of Waco, Texas, Zachary Andrew Clarke of New Iberia, Cole Matthew Johnson of Baton Rouge and Kara Alyce Johnson of Baton Rouge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence A. Forrest; sister-in-law Dianna P. Simon; and a brother-in-law Leon E. Roy Jr.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Frederick Clarke, Zachary Andrew Clarke, Cole Matthew Johnson, Oscar Reid Linn, Joseph Ralph Linn, Dr. Lawrence M. Simon and Paul B. Simon.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Ancient Aviators Association, James Berry St. John, Louis Larry D’Alise, John Robert Arthur, “The Troops,” Michael Berry, Richard Eugene Spears, Honorable W. Eugene Davis, Pierce Harold “Tuffy” Fletcher, Dr. Carrol Guinn and James F. Broussard.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center Rehab (specifically Jerri Ann Lissard and Kayla Tyler), Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Acadian Home Care (especially Earl, Laura and Tricia) and Theresa, Angie and Jane for extraordinary care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richelieu Circle, New Iberia, LA 70560.
