Adam Maturin

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Adam Francis Maturin, 25. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at noon at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau with Fr. Matthew Hebert to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. followed by an eulogy and remembrances.
Adam was born in Newport News, Virginia on May 30, 1996, to Crystal Gayle Stinson and was lovingly adopted by Joseph and Dena Maturin when he was 1 year old. He was raised in New Iberia and Miami Beach. Adam passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in New Iberia.
Adam graduated from Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, and then attended cosmetology school in South Miami Beach. He worked various jobs, the most recent ones were delivering for DoorDash and Waitr.
Adam loved all things of beauty; he loved animals, especially his beloved dogs Serafina (deceased), Ellie and Vegas. He was an enthusiastic appreciator of music and enjoyed sharing music with his family and friends. He especially loved Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Adele and Katy Perry, all whom he saw in concert more than once along with his mother Dena. Adam was a kind and sweet soul and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Dena Stewart Maturin of New Iberia; siblings David Maturin of Tucson, Monique Luent (Donovan), Joel Maturin, Jennifer Comeaux (Jay), Jeri Mestayer (Ross) and Jake Sanders (Georgette), all of whom reside in Acadiana; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also mourn his death.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joseph Maturin, Joel Maturin, Jake Sanders, David Maturin, Jay Comeaux and Ross Mestayer.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Adam’s honor to Angel Paws Animal Shelter of Iberia Parish.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.