A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Adam M. Richard, 77, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA. Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, celebrant will officiate. Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Friday, February 4, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Our beloved Adam M. Richard, departed this life at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in New Iberia. He was surrounded by his immediate family as he peacefully transitioned.
Adam was born in Maurice and resided in New Iberia. Adam, affectionately known as “Pop,” graduated from J.B. Henderson High School, Grambling State University and Southern University where he obtained his master’s degree. He taught Fine Arts and Speech in New Iberia for over 40 years, eventually retiring from the Iberia Parish School Board System. He was a talented artist who created paintings, drawings and sculptures. He was Speech Coordinator with St. Edward’s Catechism program for many years.
He enjoyed the company of his wife, whom he loved deeply and held closely. He enjoyed long conversations with his daughter, whom he challenged and molded. He enjoyed creating and building with his son who selflessly dedicated his time to assisting Adam when he was ill. Adam was a true Renaissance man. He was a builder, artist, teacher, creator, sportsman and coach. He also enjoyed competitive league bowling. Adam had an unmistakable sense of honesty and wit. Never one to hold his tongue, he bravely spoke truth.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 52 years, Doris Benjamin Richard of New Iberia, also a retired educator; one son, Kendrick Michael Richard (Crystal Gary) of New Iberia; one daughter, Tanya Renee Richard (Kelsey Stout) of Bakersfield, California; one sister, Clara Lee Richard of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Noah Richard and Chloe Richard both of New Iberia; a grandchild through marriage Macklin Schexnayder of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Richard and Virginia Chargois Richard; one brother, Joseph Reshaw; three sisters, Bertha Richard Latulas, Melba Richard Robinson and Anita Richard Harris; six brothers-in-law, Eddie Stevens, Harry Latulas, Rogers Harris, Floyd Benjamin, Donald Benjamin and Elisha Benjamin Jr.; and two sisters-in-law, Ida Brooks and Eliza Anderson.
Active pallbearers are Kendrick Richard, Noah Richard, Carson Romero, Jima Ross Smith Jr., Jima Ross, Grant Mitchell, Scottie Williams and Theodore “Teddy” Williams II.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Chatman, Darryl Reshaw, Theodore Williams III, Judge Charles Porter, Cabot Ballard, Demon Smith, Sam Benjamin, Doffie Benjamin, Lloyd Benjamin, John Thrower, Kelsey Stout, Clyde White, Charles Elie Jr., Howard Brooks, Rodney Brooks and Melvin Smith.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute or Hospice of Acadiana are preferred.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.