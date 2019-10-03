RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Aaron “Zeke” Joseph Lavergne Jr., age 81, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Fr. James Nguyen officiating.
Interment will follow at the church mausoleum with military honors by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
A visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until service time.
A native of Saint Martinville and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Lavergne passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Southwest War Veteran’s Home in Jennings surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Lavergne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 335 of New Iberia. Aaron, better known as Zeke, was a lifelong resident of New Iberia and graduated from N.I.S.H in 1955. He worked at International Salt mine for several years before moving on to Texaco, where he was employed for 26 years until his retirement. Zeke was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He loved fishing and baseball and even coached some of his children’s teams. Zeke was an avid reader, especially when it came to Stephen King novels and enjoyed old cowboy movies and country music. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Verd “Sis” LeBlanc Lavergne; sons Troy Anthony Lavergne and wife Roxanne of Coteau, Peter John Lavergne of New Iberia and Steven Mark Lavergne and wife Alison of New Iberia; daughters Gretchen Ann Lavergne of Jacksonville, Florida, and Bridget L. Dauterive and husband Aubry of New Iberia; brothers Perry M. Lavergne of New Ibeira and Guy L. Lavergne and wife Teresa of New Iberia; grandchildren Hope Sonnier and husband David, Brody Simpson and wife Megan, Baden Simpson, Jarrad Lavergne and wife Hanna, Tyler Lavergne, Joseph Dauterive and Aubriel Dauterive; and great-grandchildren Rome Simpson, Cori Sonnier, Collyns Sonnier, Atlas Simpson, Rayleigh Ann Lavergne, Luke James Lavergne and Connor Gray Sonnier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Sr. and Rose Young Lavergne; sister Gracie A. Zancanella; and brother-in-law Buzz Zancanella.
Pallbearers will be Troy Lavergne, Peter Lavergne, Steven Lavergne, Jarrad Lavergne, Brody Simpson, Tyler Lavergne and Baden Simpson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to for the nurses and staff of Southwest Veteran’s Home and Amedysis Hospice for their kindness, caring, love and support.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.