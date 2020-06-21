LOREAUVILLE — A memorial service will be on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Mausoleum for Aaron J. Thibodeaux, 54, with Brother Charpentier serving as the celebrant.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Aaron passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aaron was an LPN in Florida where he lived for several years before returning home. In his free time, he enjoyed growing flowers and plants, watching television and was an avid reader. What he cherished most was the time spent with his mother, grandmother, family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Romero Thibodeaux of Loreauville; siblings Gerald Thibodeaux Jr. and wife Mary of Loreauville and Tammy Borel and husband Burt of St. Martinville; nieces and nephews, Tayte and Sayhra Thibodeaux of Loreauville, Kayla Hebert and husband Brandon of New Iberia, and Myra Gulotta and husband Cameron of St. Martinville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Thibodeaux Sr.; brother Jamie P. Thibodeaux; niece Beth Borel; grandmother, Agnes “Ca” Berard Dugas Romero; and uncle Ravis Dugas.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.